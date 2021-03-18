President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with Government and people of Republic of Tanzania in mourning the passing of President John Pombe Magufuli, aged 61.

In a condolence message by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Thursday, Buhari believed that Magufuli’s legacy of patriotism and dedication to the African course would continue to resonate across the continent.

The president said the late Tanzanian President’s courage and love for his country inspired various reforms that generations would continue to celebrate.

He said such reforms included the challenging decision to reduce size and cost of governance, insistence on a people focused budget, with clear priorities on education and health, and consistently fighting profligacy and frivolities in public expenditures.

Buhari affirmed that the former Tanzanian leader spent most of his life serving the country and humanity, with a rich pedigree of working as a school teacher, and rising steadily in public service as Member of Parliament, Deputy Minister of Works and Minister of Works.

Late Magufuli was also Minister of Lands and Human Settlement and Minister of Livestock and Fisheries.

The president extended condolences to the family of the late visionary leader of Tanzania, his friends and associates, and all citizens of the country, trusting God to comfort them.

He prayed for repose of the soul of the deceased.