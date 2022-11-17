Buhari mourns Shettima Mustapha, describes him as indomitable, insightful

Late Mustapha served as Minister of Agriculture and Natural Resources and in 2007 was appointed Minister of Defence in the cabinet of President Umaru Yar’Adua. Later he became Minister of Interior.

Buhari described late Mustapha as indomitable, full of life and insightful.

According to him, the deceased had strong belief in Nigeria’s strength and capabilities, saying Shettima inspired many generations of Nigerians to believe in agriculture.

”My condolences to his family, the government and people of Borno State and his many admirers.