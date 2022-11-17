RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari mourns Shettima Mustapha, describes him as indomitable, insightful

News Agency Of Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the demise of ”an outstanding academic, administrator and politician”, Shettima Mustapha, saying he leaves behind an indelible record of contribution to national development.

President Muhammadu Buhari.

Late Mustapha served as Minister of Agriculture and Natural Resources and in 2007 was appointed Minister of Defence in the cabinet of President Umaru Yar’Adua. Later he became Minister of Interior.

Buhari described late Mustapha as indomitable, full of life and insightful.

According to him, the deceased had strong belief in Nigeria’s strength and capabilities, saying Shettima inspired many generations of Nigerians to believe in agriculture.

”My condolences to his family, the government and people of Borno State and his many admirers.

”We will miss him greatly but we will never forget him,” he added.

