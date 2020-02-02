The president, in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Sunday, noted that the labour and sacrifices of the late nationalist would always be remembered by posterity.

While commiserating with family and friends as well as professional and political associates of Nwankwo, he urged them to find solace in the late writer’s contributions to national and global development by consistently pursuing and projecting values of peace, unity and love.

He affirmed that Nwankwo’s bridge building efforts, like supporting the famous ‘Handshake Across the Niger’ and carefully picking the themes of his many publications to reflect national unity, while advocating for a collective vision, had served the purpose.

According to him, the late NADECO chieftain’s investments in humanity will endure, especially standing for democracy and development at great risks and working hard to ensure that the pivotal institutions are strengthened and sustained.

He prayed that God to receive the soul of the departed statesman and comfort his family.