In a condolence message by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Monday, Buhari condoled with family members and friends.

The president affirmed that the scholar and administrator would be sorely missed by the academia, government and the country.

According to him, the sudden transition of Ibidapo-Obe has left a gap that will be difficult to fill, considering his contribution to the development of education, with a rich pedigree of being President of the Nigeria Academy of Science.

Late Ibidapo-Obe was also onetime Chairman of the Committee of Vice Chancellors of Nigerian Universities and upwardly rising over the years with a distinguished career.

Buhari condoled with students and staff of the University of Lagos, First Technical University and the Nigeria Universities Commission over the loss, as well as the government and people of Osun.

The president prayed for the repose of the soul of the scholar, and God’s comfort for his family.