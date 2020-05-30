President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with family and friends of the former Group Managing Director of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr Maikanti Kachalla Baru, who died on Friday, May 29, 2020.

In a statement by Femi Adesina, his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, the president praised Baru for his contribution to the oil sector and the NNPC, saying the former GMD ‘worked very hard to initiate reforms in virtually all departments of the of the corporation.’

The statement reads, “President Muhammadu Buhari condoles with family, friends and professional colleagues of former Group Managing Director of Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr Maikanti Kachalla Baru.

Former Group Managing Director of NNPC, Maikanti Baru died on Friday, May 29, 2020, in an Abuja hospital after a brief illness. (Punch)

The President also commiserates with the government and people of Bauchi State, management and staff of NNPC over the passing of the former GMD, who worked very hard to initiate reforms in virtually all departments of the corporation, bringing it up to speed with global trends and best practices.

President Buhari acknowledges Dr Baru’s contributions to ensuring stability in the oil sector in Nigeria, with a more guaranteed supply and predictable price regime that weakened unscrupulous parallel marketers, especially during festive seasons.

The President prays that the almighty God will receive the soul of the departed, grant eternal rest, and comfort all who mourn him”.

According to the NNPC, Baru died on Friday night in an Abuja hospital after a brief illness.