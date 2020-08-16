President Muhammadu Buhari has extended heartfelt condolences to the family, government and people of Adamawa on the passing of Amb. Wilberforce Juta , second civilian governor of old Gongola State.

The president condolence message was conveyed via a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Sunday.

Buhari also commiserated with the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), on the demise of one of the party's founding fathers, who ably served the country with dedication as High Commissioner to Zimbabwe, at the return to civilian rule in 1999.

He affirmed that Juta, a teacher, politician and Christian leader, who actively involved with the Lutheran Church of Christ in Nigeria (LCCN) was very passionate about the development and stability of the country

He also acknowledged that Juta had never took for granted the need to promote peace, harmony and religious freedom.

The president noted that as a professional teacher par excellence, Juta tutored and prepared many Nigerians for leadership roles of today and tomorrow, including Mr Boss Mustapha, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, who was his former student.

”In recognition of his outstanding roles in the education sector, as a school principal, the elder statesman was once honoured as the Best Principal in the North East.

”President Buhari’s thoughts and prayers are with the Ambassador’s family, friends and the people of Adamawa State in their time of grief, even as he prays for the repose of the soul of the departed patriot,” the statement added