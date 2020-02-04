President Buhari’s condolence message is contained in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Tuesday.

In the message of condolence to President Uhuru Kenyatta, the government and the people of Kenya, President Buhari said: “From a humble beginning (as a school teacher), the late Arap Moi became a politician, a committed democrat, was elected President, upheld the values of democracy and worked for its sustenance throughout his lifetime.”

The President recalled that the longest serving President of the country voluntarily handed over to his successor in 2002 after an election having ruled the country since 1978, a feat that was uncommon at that time.

He urged Kenyans to uphold the ideals of love, peace, progress, unity and loyalty that the late statesman stood for even as he calls on other African leaders to emulate these virtues.

He prayed the almighty God to repose his soul and comfort his family and friends as they mourn the departed statesman.

Kenyan longest-serving President Daniel Moi passed on at a Nairobi Hospital on Tuesday morning.