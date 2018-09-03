Buhari mourns Delta APC Chieftain, Aginighan, son, orderly

news

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined members of All Progressives Congress (APC) and Ijaw Community in Delta in mourning a former acting Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Pastor Power Aginighan.



Aginighan died in a car accident on his way to Port Harcourt from Delta on Friday.



In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Monday, the president also condoled family, friends and associates of the deceased whose son and police orderly also died in the accident.



Buhari said Aginighan’s leadership role in the quest for peace and development in the South-South region was most remarkable, especially with his foray into politics for selfless service to his people.



He commended the APC chieftain’s loyalty to the party and his contributions to all the successes recorded in elections and development of the country.



Buhari expressed regret that the chieftain passed on at a crucial moment in the nation’s political history.



He prayed that almighty God would receive the soul of the dead persons and comfort the families they left behind.