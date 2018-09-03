Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Buhari mourns Delta APC Chieftain, Aginighan, son, orderly

Buhari President mourns Delta APC Chieftain, son, orderly who died in car accident

Aginighan died in a car accident on his way to Port Harcourt from Delta on Friday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Buhari says he is not afraid of free and fair elections play Buhari mourns Delta APC Chieftain, Aginighan, son, orderly (AFP/File)

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined members of All Progressives Congress (APC) and Ijaw Community in Delta in mourning a former acting Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Pastor Power Aginighan.


Aginighan died in a car accident on his way to Port Harcourt from Delta on Friday.


In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Monday, the president also condoled family, friends and associates of the deceased whose son and police orderly also died in the accident.


Buhari said Aginighan’s leadership role in the quest for peace and development in the South-South region was most remarkable, especially with his foray into politics for selfless service to his people.


He commended the APC chieftain’s loyalty to the party and his contributions to all the successes recorded in elections and development of the country.


Buhari expressed regret that the chieftain passed on at a crucial moment in the nation’s political history.


He prayed that almighty God would receive the soul of the dead persons and comfort the families they left behind.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Buhari President not happy with Nigerian media's coverage of herdsmen,...bullet
2 Saraki PDP might dump Senate President, Atiku, here's whybullet
3 Hamidu Tafida PDP presidential aspirant begs Nigerians to donate...bullet

Related Articles

Buhari All presidential aspirants combined cannot beat President in 2019 - Igbokwe
Chris Ngige How Buhari's minister escaped beating in Anambra
Atiku Anything other than PDP's presidential ticket for ex-VP means crisis, spokesman says
In Benue Herdsmen attacks have forced 20,000 children out of schools into IDP camps - SUBEB
Election 2019 Fake voters cards flood Rivers, Delta States
Ambode Here's why people are saying Lagos Gov is about to dump APC
2019 Election Read what Nigerians are saying about cost of APC nomination forms
Democracy Day Lecture Buhari reminds Nigerians of Orubebe’s 2015 outburst
APC 3 things we learnt from governing party's convention
Buhari 5 things president told APC chieftains

Local

Despite slow pace of work, Transport Minister says Lagos-Ibadan rail will be ready in December 2018.
Amaechi Why Minister is unhappy with work on Lagos-Ibadan rail
Reps committee says Malami committed fraud by reinstating Maina
Abubakar Malami Justice Minister inaugurates 17-man anti-corruption committee
Industrial Action Shelve your planned strike, LASG urges LASUTH resident doctors
Ooni of Ife is sad over political tension in Ekiti
Osun Election PVCs: Ooni orders closure of markets