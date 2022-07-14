Buhari mourns composer of NYSC Anthem, Adetiran

He noted that the deceased had left his footprints on the sands of time as composer of the NYSC Anthem, sung round the country, and inspiring innumerable youths.

Buhari prayed God to rest the soul of the former Head, Department of Music, The Polytechnic, Ibadan, Director of Music, Celestial Church of Christ Worldwide, and holder of the Member of the Order of the Niger (MON) National Award.