The president, in a condolence message issued by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, on Thursday in Abuja, urged the family to take solace in the quality of life lived by the departed.
Buhari mourns composer of NYSC Anthem, Adetiran
President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the Adetiran family, their friends and associates on the passage of an accomplished musicologist, Assistant Venerable Oluwole Adetiran, who passed on at 75.
He noted that the deceased had left his footprints on the sands of time as composer of the NYSC Anthem, sung round the country, and inspiring innumerable youths.
Buhari prayed God to rest the soul of the former Head, Department of Music, The Polytechnic, Ibadan, Director of Music, Celestial Church of Christ Worldwide, and holder of the Member of the Order of the Niger (MON) National Award.
He charged the younger generation to learn lessons from the devotion of the departed to both secular and spiritual things, and excelling in all.
