RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari mourns composer of NYSC Anthem, Adetiran

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the Adetiran family, their friends and associates on the passage of an accomplished musicologist, Assistant Venerable Oluwole Adetiran, who passed on at 75.

Oluwole Adetiran
Oluwole Adetiran

The president, in a condolence message issued by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, on Thursday in Abuja, urged the family to take solace in the quality of life lived by the departed.

Recommended articles

He noted that the deceased had left his footprints on the sands of time as composer of the NYSC Anthem, sung round the country, and inspiring innumerable youths.

Buhari prayed God to rest the soul of the former Head, Department of Music, The Polytechnic, Ibadan, Director of Music, Celestial Church of Christ Worldwide, and holder of the Member of the Order of the Niger (MON) National Award.

He charged the younger generation to learn lessons from the devotion of the departed to both secular and spiritual things, and excelling in all.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

N400bn approved for poverty reduction, says Osinbajo-led committee

N400bn approved for poverty reduction, says Osinbajo-led committee

Buhari mourns composer of NYSC Anthem, Adetiran

Buhari mourns composer of NYSC Anthem, Adetiran

Troops kill 42 terrorists, 3,858 others surrender in North-East

Troops kill 42 terrorists, 3,858 others surrender in North-East

Lagos to plant 5,000 trees in July

Lagos to plant 5,000 trees in July

APC keeps mum as Shettima's unveiling as running mate postponed

APC keeps mum as Shettima's unveiling as running mate postponed

LAHA sacks Lagos Assembly Service Commission boss

LAHA sacks Lagos Assembly Service Commission boss

Nigeria has the best cyclists in Africa — Minister

Nigeria has the best cyclists in Africa — Minister

I won’t wait forever for Iran’s response on nuclear deal – Biden

I won’t wait forever for Iran’s response on nuclear deal – Biden

Nigeria loses over $2 bn annually to medical tourism-Association

Nigeria loses over $2 bn annually to medical tourism-Association

Trending

Kuje prison attack: US lists security tips for Nigerians

President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria and President Joe Biden of the United States of America (Premium Times)

Terrorists free 7 more Abuja-Kaduna train passengers - Negotiator

Freed Abuja-Kaduna train passengers. [Twitter:@eonsintelligenc]

Kuje jailbreak: Osinachi’s husband, Nwachukwu escapes from prison

Court remands late singer Osinachi's husband in Kuje prison

How Abba Kyari, other VIP inmates survived Kuje prison attack

Kuje Prison Break