RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari meets King Charles on visit to Buckingham Palace

News Agency Of Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday met with King Charles III at the Buckingham Palace, United Kingdom.

Buhari meets King Charles (VanguardNG)
Buhari meets King Charles (VanguardNG)

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that pictorial reports released by the media unit of the State House confirmed the meeting of the Nigerian leader with the British Monarch.

Recommended articles

NAN reports that the agenda of the meeting between Buhari and King Charles was unknown as at the time of filing this report.

NAN, however, gathered that the Nigerian leader used the opportunity of the meeting to condole with the new king on the demise of his mother, Queen Elizabeth ll, and to also congratulate him on his confirmation as the new British Monarch.

Buhari departed Abuja on Oct. 31 for London for routine medical check-up.

An earlier statement by Mr Femi Adesina, the President’s spokesman, said the president would return to the country in the second week of Nov.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Buhari meets King Charles on visit to Buckingham Palace

Buhari meets King Charles on visit to Buckingham Palace

APC, PDP trade blames over attack on Atiku’s convoy in Borno

APC, PDP trade blames over attack on Atiku’s convoy in Borno

PDP Crisis: What Bala Mohammed discussed with Wike, G5 Governors

PDP Crisis: What Bala Mohammed discussed with Wike, G5 Governors

8 Nigerian Americans who won in US midterm elections

8 Nigerian Americans who won in US midterm elections

Alleged drug dealing: U.S. begged Tinubu not to take legal action - Keyamo

Alleged drug dealing: U.S. begged Tinubu not to take legal action - Keyamo

2023: Twitter lady donates N1m to Sowore's campaign

2023: Twitter lady donates N1m to Sowore's campaign

NPC budgets N532.7bn for 2023 Census

NPC budgets N532.7bn for 2023 Census

2023: Peter Obi promises new Nigeria devoid of poverty

2023: Peter Obi promises new Nigeria devoid of poverty

Prominent women dump PDP for APC in Sokoto

Prominent women dump PDP for APC in Sokoto

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Amanda Azubuike.

Nigerian woman promoted to General in U.S. Army

One of the vehicles attacked in Maiduguri . (@Topboychriss/Twitter)

Atiku’s convoy attacked in Maiduguri

FRSC warns Nigerians to avoid these models of Lexus vehicles

FRSC warns Nigerians to avoid these models of Lexus vehicles

ASUU President, Prof Emmanuel Osodoke and Speaker of the House of Reps, Femi Gbajabiamila (SkyDaily)

ASUU vs FG: Why Federal Govt won’t pay lecturers full salaries