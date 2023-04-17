The sports category has moved to a new website.
Buhari meets APC governors, EFCC boss, others in Makkah

News Agency Of Nigeria

Speaking individually after the meetings, the Governors of Borno and Yobe said they remained appreciative of the efforts of the president.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Nigerian leader also received updates from some Nigerian government officials on ongoing situations, including the conclusion of outstanding elections back in the country.

At the Makkah Guest Palace where he is accommodated by the government of the host country, Buhari received briefings from the Chairman of the EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa.

The Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa and a past Chief of Army Staff, retired Gen. Tukur Buratai also updated the president on developments in their official assignments.

While responding to the briefs, the president said: ”Whatever Nigeria has achieved today is due to the power of its democracy and the power of our institutions, which must continue to be strengthened.”

Speaking individually after the meetings, the Governors of Borno and Yobe said they remained appreciative of the efforts of the president in curbing the threats of Boko Haram terrorists in their states and were happy that peace had been restored.

They promised to continue to work for the betterment of their peoples and remain loyal to the President.

The Chairman of the EFCC briefed the President on efforts to conclude ongoing court cases and the plan to prosecute more offenders.

He also briefed on the arrests of several suspects in connection with election fraud and the plan to take them to court.

On his part, the Gov.-elect of Katsina State, Radda, gave assurances of his commitment to an open and transparent government as promised during the campaign.

After the meeting, the guests joined the President to observe the afternoon prayers.

Buhari meets APC governors, EFCC boss, others in Makkah

