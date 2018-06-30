Buhari Media Organisation says PDP sponsored Plateau killings

news

The Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) has said that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is behind the recent killings in Plateau state.

Over 200 people were killed by suspected Fulani herdsme n in Plateau state last week, according to reports.

The BMO, said that the PDP sponsored the attacks to soil the achievements of the President.

The group, which is the media arm of Buhari’s campaign team, said that the PDP’s plan is to present the President and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in bad light.

This was made known to newsmen in a statement signed by BMO’s chairman, Mr Austin Braimo and Secretary, Mr Cassidy Madueke.

The statement said: "This was done to tarnish the reputation of the President and cast the image of APC in bad light, just for the desperate opposition to gain some political advantage.

“It was also gathered that illegal road blocks were set up by the hired assassins to carry out their nefarious and dastardly hatchet act of man’s inhumanity to man.

“Almost 90 people were cut down in their prime near Jos, Plateau Capital.

“The APC today is laden with heavy hearts by the mass killing of innocent breadwinners, women and children, under the guise of herdsmen versus farmers’ unrest.

“BMO is appealing to Nigerians to show love to Mr. President and show avowed resistance to the unpatriotic people who are working hard to pull the President and his party down.

“The opposition PDP might have achieved its sadistic media objectives of casting pall on the APC and Federal Government, but doing that on a field soaked with human blood is regrettable and unpardonable.

“No amount of calculated distractions or ill-will would prevent President Buhari from fulfilling his electoral promises of security, unity, equity and development to Nigerians."

Presidency condemns PDP

The Presidency has also condemned the People's Democratic Party (PDP) for exploiting the recent mass murder of people in Plateau State for political gains.

Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, in a statement issued on Thursday, June 28, 2018, said the opposition party should be more concerned with offering ideas on how to end the killings instead of dancing on the graves of victims.

Adesina went further to say that the PDP’s 16-year reign in the presidency was also littered with vicious killings.

The presidential spokesman, was however condemned by some Nigerians on social media.