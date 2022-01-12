President Muhammadu Buhari has lifted the suspension on Twitter operations in Nigeria.
Buhari lifts Twitter ban after 214 days
The presidency suspended the social media platform on Friday, June 4, 2021.
The suspension will take effect from 12 a.m. on Thursday, January 13, 2022.
The Director-General of the National Information Technology Development Agency and Chairman Technical Committee Nigeria-Twitter Engagement, Kashifu Abdullahi announced the suspension in a statement on Wednesday, January 12, 2022.
The statement reads in part: “The Federal Government of Nigeria directs me to inform the public that President Muhammadu Buhari, has approved the lifting of the suspension of Twitter operation in Nigeria effective from 12 am tonight, January 13, 2022.
“The approval was given following a memo written to the President by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof Isa Pantami.”
Details later…
