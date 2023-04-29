Buhari leaving legacy of quality healthcare delivery – Lai Mohammed

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, stated this on Saturday at the inauguration of a 80-bed Mother and Child Hospital in his hometown, Oro, near Ilorin in Kwara.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the hospital, facilitated by the minister, was built by the Office of the Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

NAN also reports that another 40-bed hospital built in Igbaja town, also facilitated by the minister through the SDG Office was also inaugurated as part of the activities.

ADVERTISEMENT

The inaugurations were parts of activities lined-up for the 2023 Oro Day celebrations.

Mohammed said the Buhari administration was executing the universal health suffrage by expanding the net for those to be captured under the Health Insurance Programme.

“The Basic Health Care Provision Fund is being operationalised to provide healthcare to poor and indigent Nigerians. We will ensure availability of basic minimum package of health services.

“This will ensure that at least 100,000,000 Nigerians will have health insurance coverage through public and private sources,” he said.

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

The minister disclosed that the federal government was partnering with the AFREXIM Bank to host the regional centre for health excellence in Abuja.

According to him, the groundbreaking has been done and the super hospital will be managed by the King’s College Hospital, London.

“The administration’s response to health emergencies has remained unprecedented particularly how we were able to contain the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

“Worthy of note is that under this administration, Nigeria has been certified Wild Polio Free,” he said

On how Kwara had benefitted from the federal government’s health projects, Mohammed said no fewer than three of such hospitals and the facilities had been executed by the SDGs office in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, a 100-bed hospital equipped with state of the art facilities had been commissioned in Eiyenkorin, Asa Local Government Area to reduce maternal death, infant and neo-natal deaths.

The minister said the 80-bed hospital being inaugurated in Oro was equally equipped to promote the heath of mothers and children.

“It has a Theatre, Incubators, Ventilators, Phototherapy Machines, Patient Monitor, Children Beds, Examination beds, 100kva generator, Furnished and lit with solar street lights.

“This development is in line with PMB’s administration commitment to providing health facilities to cater for the needs of Nigerians.

“I am told that the SDGs Office commissioned over 35 of the 100 bed hospitals spread across the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It also commissioned twenty 80-bed hospitals and numerous primary health centers across the country,” he said

Mohammed commended the SDGs Office for the giant strides it has recorded in the provision of social services across the country particularly in remote places.

The minister appreciated the President for his numerous support to Kwara, particularly his community.

“Recall that some weeks ago, we were here to perform the groundbreaking for the construction of a power transmission sub-station.

“The network of roads constructed in Oro is also a testament of Mr President footprints in this community.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I will urge you to continue to support the government to succeed and also to take advantage of the health facility to promote the health and well-being of mothers and children,” he said.

Speaking in the same veins, the state Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, said history would not forget Buhari for the giant stride in health sector and infrastructure development across the country.

Represented by his Commissioner for Health, Dr Raji Razaq, the governor also thanked the minister for facilitating the projects and the SDG’s office for executing them.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on SDG, Princess Adejoke Adefulire, urged the residents to take possession of the hospital.

She also urged women in the community and environ to put them to use, reiterating that the hospitals were equipped with modern facility not only for women and children but also for men.

ADVERTISEMENT