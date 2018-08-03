Buhari lands in London to start 10-day vacation

The president left the country on Friday and won't be back for 10 working days.
According to a report by Channels TV, the president was accompanied to his aircraft by the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, the Minister of the FCT, Mohammed Bello and his Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari.
With the president out of the country for 10 working days, vice president, Yemi Osinbajo, assumes his executive roles as Acting President.
The last time the president was in London was on a medical trip on May 8, 2018, to meet with his doctor before he returned three days later.
In 2017, President Buhari spent a combined 154 days in London on two separate medical visits to treat an undisclosed illness, prompting concerns about how fit he is for duty.
Since the 75-year-old president declared to run for a second term in the 2019 presidential election, his health status is expected to be a major vulnerability for the opposition to exploit.