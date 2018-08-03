Buhari lands in London to start 10-day vacation

news

President Muhammadu Buhari has landed in London to commence his 10-day vacation after leaving Abuja in the early hours of Friday, August 3, 2018.

According to a report by Channels TV, the president was accompanied to his aircraft by the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, the Minister of the FCT, Mohammed Bello and his Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari.

With the president out of the country for 10 working days, vice president, Yemi Osinbajo, assumes his executive roles as Acting President.

Buhari's London trips

The last time the president was in London was on a medical trip on May 8, 2018, to meet with his doctor before he returned three days later.

In 2017, President Buhari spent a combined 154 days in London on two separate medical visits to treat an undisclosed illness, prompting concerns about how fit he is for duty.