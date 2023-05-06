The sports category has moved to a new website.
ADVERTISEMENT
Buhari tells King Charles III Nigeria's 2023 elections free and fair

News Agency Of Nigeria

Buhari said Nigeria must always hope to do better.

President Muhammadu Buhari (left) with King Charles III (second from right) in London [Presidency]
The president, who stated this while addressing his colleagues at the Commonwealth Leaders Summit on Friday in London, said the country learnt lessons which would make subsequent polls even better.

A statement on Friday in Abuja by Femi Adesina, the president’s spokesman, said the summit was part of the major events leading to the coronation of His Majesty, King Charles III as King of the United Kingdom and Leader of the Commonwealth.

The theme of the event focused on the future of the Commonwealth as a body and the role of the youth.

The Nigerian leader said, "These elections saw a remarkable turnout of voters and proof that Nigeria’s democracy is maturing.

"Despite some pockets of violence, we have demonstrated that a government can be elected peacefully and fairly.

"Lessons have been learnt and moving forward, we hope to perform even better.

"Based on this, I am delighted to note that we have taken another step towards deepening our democracy with peaceful, transparent and credible outcomes.

"Though we are aware that challenges still exist, we are committed to working towards a greater participation of all Nigerians in the democratic process, including those in the diaspora."

While thanking the Commonwealth for sending a team to witness the conduct of the elections, he noted that the elections were generally free and fair.

According to him, the mood of the nation after the announcement of the winners so far shows that democracy in Nigeria is maturing and can only get better.

Buhari highlighted the key role Nigerian youths played during the elections as well as in support of national development.

He attributed a great part of the youth participation in the general elections to the assent of Not Too Young To Run Bill signed into law by his administration in 2018.

He announced that Nigeria would also host the Commonwealth Youth and Students Summit for African Region, with the theme, 'Making Change Happen', in Abuja from May 9-11, this year.

The Nigerian leader used the opportunity to bid farewell to his colleagues, expressing joy at shared aspirations and values within the period.

"As I come before you today, I am also mindful that this would be my last official engagement with His Majesty The King and some of you as I leave office on 29 May 2023.

"I, therefore, feel both humble and grateful for this extraordinary and significantly important moment.

"Over the years, I have worked cordially with the leaders of Commonwealth to achieve the values and principles of the Commonwealth which are shared by its members.

"The aspirations of the Commonwealth family, which include positioning it to be a strong and respected voice in the world and improving the lives of all its citizens, are being vigorously pursued," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

