Buhari joins Nollywood in celebrating Olu Jacob at 80

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined Nollywood and professional actors, home and abroad in celebrating stage and screen icon, Olu Jacobs, on his 80th birthday on July 11.

The president, in a congratulatory message by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, on Sunday in Abuja, felicitated the Jacobs’ family, including the wife, also a renowned thespian, Joke Silva, and their friends on the auspicious occasion.

According to him, the occasion calls for thanksgiving for God’s care, guidance and protection.

Buhari affirmed the influence of the veteran actor on the film industry, setting a standard of professionalism that had attracted global recognition and awards.

He said such award included the Lifetime Achievement Awards conferred on him in 2016 by African Movie Academy Awards.

The president noted Jacobs’ ingenious ability to interpret roles, simplified complex issues and bringing messages to the understanding of both young and old, levelling cultural, ethnic and religious barriers to become a household name all over the country and beyond.

Buhari also believed Jacobs’ natural tendency to counsel, inspire and instruct easily earned him the roles, while appreciating his foresight in winning many into the profession and guiding them to stardom.

He prayed that the Almighty God would grant him better health, longer life and steadfastness in service to the arts, God, and humanity.

