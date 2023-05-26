Buhari inaugurates modern aircraft equipment, other projects at NCAT Zaria

Inaugurating the projects virtually, Buhari said they would strengthen the efficiency and security of the aviation industry.

He added that Nigeria has successfully implemented a roadmap which made aviation the fastest growing sector of the economy prior to COVID-19.

Buhari said that his administration has constructed three airport terminals which aided over 40 million passengers capacity to Nigerian airports.

ADVERTISEMENT

The president added that his government also focused on the NCAT to further transform the college and make it an International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) centre of excellence for Africa.

He said that the projects inaugurated were critical to the development of the aviation sector and expressed optimism that the incoming administration would sustain the tempo, assuring that the runway of the college will be extended and rebuild.

Meanwhile, Prof. Mansir Matazu, the Director General of NIMET, physically inaugurated the projects on behalf of the Minister of Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika.

The minister noted that the college, established in the 1960s, was an engine room of the aviation sector in the region.

Sirika noted that for the college to attain the ICAO certification as Centre of Excellence, government needed to provide infrastructure such as the projects inaugurated by the president.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that government has procured 20 diamond aircraft, Magnus Aircraft Assembly, Boeing 737 simulators and other equipment to enhance the college.

Sirika added that strengthening the college had enabled it to cater for the rising number of Nigerians, who showed interest for the aviation industry.

The minister added that government has also established the Aviation University to further absorb graduates from the college.

Capt. Alkali Modibbo, the Rector and Chief Executive Officer of the college, said that improvement from government has made the institution to achieve the ICAO Platinum status, which is the highest grade any institution of aviation can get.

He said that from 2015 to 2019, the college maintained the highest number of trained instructors; but that status declined in 2020/2021 due to COVID-19.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, in 2022 and 2023, the college’s highest classroom was leveraged by ICAO.

He described the college as a mother in Aviation Sector, adding that it takes few participants and within few times it delivers pilots, air traffic controllers, cabin crews and aviation managers, among others.

“With this inauguration of projects, the college would increase intake of participants.

“The federal government has subsidised the courses at the college to enable average Nigerians become an aviator,” Alkali said.

He commended the minister for working tirelessly and continually to implement the roadmap of the aviation sector.

ADVERTISEMENT

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the projects inaugurated at the college included an Ultra-Modern Auditorium Complex, Automated Fire and Smoke Aircraft Training Simulator.