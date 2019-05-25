President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived in Ogun State to commission some projects by the state governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun.

Some of the projects according to Punch have been named ‘Legacy Projects.’

President Buhari’s chopper NAF 540 touched down at the State Secretariat at exactly 10:30.

The president was received by the state governor, Ibikunle Amosun, Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos, Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti and Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State.

Others according to Punch were Minister of Health, Prof Isaac Adewole; Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo; Former Legal Adviser of All Progressives Congress, Muiz Banire.

Listing the projects for commissioning, the state government announced that the president would commission OGTV Ultra — Modern Studio at Ajebo, Adire Mall at Itoku market, the Judicial Complex, along Kobape road, Amphitheatre in the City Centre and the renovated old Governor’s office at Oke-Ilewo.

Others are the 250 bedded ultramodern hospital at Oke Mosan, and the Wasinmi International Airport in Ewekoro Local Government, Punch reports.