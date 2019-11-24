President Muhammadu Buhari has honored the Vice Chancellor of Lagos State University, Prof Olanrewaju Adigun Fagbohun, the Registrar of the Joint Admission and Matricultion Board, Prof Ishaq Oloyede and 23 others with the National Productivity Order of Merit (NPOM) Award.

This was announced in a letter signed by the Minister for Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige to all the recipients of the award.

Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige recently announced the names of the recipients of the award. (Freeomeradio)

The letter reads in part, “The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, has approved the conferment of the National Productivity Order of Merit Award on you in recognition of your high productivity, hard work and excellence.

Your recommendation was based on the report of the National Productivity Order of Merit Award Committee after a rigorous selection process.”

The Registrar of Joint Admission and Matriculation Board(JAMB), Prof Ishaq Oloyede (Eagle online)

Prof Fagbohun and others will be conferred with the award in a ceremony that will be chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, November, 28, 2019, at the NAF Conference Center and Suites, Kado, Abuja.

The National Productivity Order of Merit Award is an award of Dignity instituted by the Federal Government to recognize hard work and excellence among deserving Nigerians.