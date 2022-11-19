RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari hails ex-President Jonathan at 65

News Agency Of Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has rejoiced with former president, Dr Goodluck Jonathan on his 65th birthday, Nov. 20, 2022.

President Muhammadu Buhari and former President Goodluck Jonathan at Aso Rock. []Presidency
He lauded Jonathan for sacrificing personal ambition for the greater good of the country, and successfully winning the hearts of Nigerians and the world as a man of peace, by carrying on his legacy of truce and amity to many countries.

President Buhari joined the family, particularly his wife, Patience, and mother, Eunice, in celebrating another milestone in the former president’s life.

The President recalled Jonathan’s political journey, which he said, had been evidently shaped by the mercies and grace of the Almighty God, starting as deputy governor, 1999-2005, governor, 2005 -2007, vice president, 2007-2010 and president, 2010-2015.

According to him, the friendliness, loyalty, and humility of Jonathan continue to open opportunities for service to humanity while defining a path for the former president to invest in people, institutions, and nations.

He, therefore, prayed for Jonathan’s well-being and that of his family.

