A statement by Mr Femi Adesina, the president’s spokesman in Abuja on Sunday said that Buhari saluted Martin-Kuye’s dedication to serving the nation at both state and national levels.

The president joined family members, friends and political associates in celebrating the milestone, heralded by many years of serving the country as minister of Commerce and Industry, Minister of State, Finance and as a legislator.

He also commended Martin-Kuye’s consistency in calling for strengthening of democratic values and promoting good governance to cater for citizens, especially the less privileged.

Buhari also lauded Martin-Kuye’s philanthropic gestures and prayed that God would grant him good health and longer life.