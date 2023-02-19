ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari hails ex-Federal Commissioner, Olufemi Okunnu at 90

News Agency Of Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has rejoiced with legal luminary, writer and administrator, Alhaji Olufemi Okunnu, on his 90th birthday, Feb. 19, 2023.

Olufemi Okunnu
Olufemi Okunnu
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

According to him, Okunnu’s footprints are evident in Nigeria’s history and development.

The president extolled the renowned lawyer for many years of service to the nation, ”with an early start in 1960 when he was called to the English Bar, and later same year to the Nigerian Bar Association, where he served in the Executive Committee.”

Buhari noted Okunnu’s contributions to the legal profession which extended to scholarly publications that had become a reference in courts and educational institutions.

The president believed the former Pro-Chancellor and Chairman, Governing Council of the University of Agriculture, Makurdi, made sacrifices for Nigeria, and his appearance in several high profile cases, especially in constitutional and land laws, continue to inspire generations.

Buhari prayed for the well-being of the legal luminary.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Naira crisis: Sanwo-Olu decries extortion by PoS operators, filling stations

Naira crisis: Sanwo-Olu decries extortion by PoS operators, filling stations

Mammoth crowd receive Atiku Abubakar in Adamawa

Mammoth crowd receive Atiku Abubakar in Adamawa

2023 elections: Finally, G5 governors declare candidates of choice

2023 elections: Finally, G5 governors declare candidates of choice

Disquiet in Imo Zoo over alleged relocation of animals to Jos

Disquiet in Imo Zoo over alleged relocation of animals to Jos

Peter Obi has no political godfather, group tells Nigerians

Peter Obi has no political godfather, group tells Nigerians

Keyamo believes BVAS will eliminate money politics in Nigeria

Keyamo believes BVAS will eliminate money politics in Nigeria

Ezekwesili drops tips on how to build progressive, resilient societies

Ezekwesili drops tips on how to build progressive, resilient societies

Tinubu: Leadership is about character not good looks - Keyamo

Tinubu: Leadership is about character not good looks - Keyamo

Successes of military operations have rekindled citizens’ confidence – GOC

Successes of military operations have rekindled citizens’ confidence – GOC

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Chrisland explains how student died during inter-house sports. [The Punch]

Chrisland explains how student died during inter-house sports

Father cries for justice as daughter dies during Chrisland inter-house sports.

Father cries for justice as daughter dies during Chrisland inter-house sports

Godwin Emefiele, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria

How to deposit your old naira notes to CBN before February 17 deadline

Old naira notes to be used till Feb 15 as FG vows to obey Supreme Court order.

Supreme Court says old naira notes remain legal tender