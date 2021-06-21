RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari greets former IGP Solomon Arase at 65

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated former Inspector General of Police, Solomon Arase, on his 65th birthday.

Former Inspector General of Police, Solomon Arase.
Inspector General of Police, Solomon Arase ece-auto-gen

The president in a message by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina in Abuja on Monday, wished ”the decorated officer the very best in health and strength as he continues to serve the nation, especially in advocacy.”

He noted the reforms that the former inspector general brought to police in Nigeria, deploying his wealth of experience of working and training in many parts of the world, to visualise and domesticate operations.

The president also commended the way and manner Arase headed the topmost intelligence gathering unit of the Nigerian police, Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Bureau.

Buhari joined family members, friends and associates of the versatile retired officer in celebrating another milestone, ”coloured with recognitions from achievements of serving at national and international duties.”

