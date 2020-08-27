The president’s congratulatory message was conveyed by Mr Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, in Abuja on Thursday.

He said the news of the victory came during the Council of State meeting, which was attended by former heads of state, Senate President, governors, former Chief Justices of Nigeria, some Ministers, and senior government officials.

As Secretary to Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, announced the good news, President Buhari led a round of applause, and declared: “He deserves it.”

Buhari extended appreciation to the African Union for its endorsement of the AfDB President much earlier, and to shareholders of the bank who worked tirelessly to ensure the return of the visionary leader.

According to him, Adesina’s versatility, experience at both national and international engagements, will be further deployed to energize the pan-African financial institution.

He urged Adesina to remain focused and steadfast in pursuing the noble goals of making life better for Africans through various development plans, already captured as High 5s.

The president rejoiced with family, friends and professional colleagues of Adesina over the re-election.

He also commended members of staff and Board of Governors of the AfDB for their consistent support for the former Nigerian Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, and his management team.

While pledging full support of his government to ensure a successful tenure for the AfDB leadership, Buhari prayed that the Almighty God would continue to strengthen Adesina and his team for greater good to the continent.