President Muhammadu Buhari has granted financial independence to the legislative and judicial arms of government in states across the federation.

“Based on the power vested in me under Section 5 of the 1999 Constitution (as Amended), I, today, signed into law Executive Order No. 10 of 2020 for the implementation of Financial Autonomy of State Legislature and State Judiciary,” the president shared in a tweet.

“This administration will continue to do everything to strengthen the principles and practice of democracy and democratic governance in Nigeria.”

The executive order means that the legislative and judicial arms of government across the 36 states will no longer be tied to the apron strings of powerful governors; and will receive their financial allocations straight from the center.

State judges may no longer be under duress to hand favorable rulings to sitting governors or their ministries on matters of state.

The move will also ensure separation of powers in most states; and accord the other arms of government some measure of authority, respectability and independence.

President Buhari had also moved to grant financial autonomy to local governments--the most weakened tier of governance in the federation--in June of 2019.