RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari govt awards Tompolo multi-billion pipeline protection contract

Ima Elijah

...Tompolo got a similar deal during the Goodluck Jonathan administration.

Tompolo
Tompolo

Who is Tompolo: The former militant leader was the Commander of the defunct Movement for Emancipation of Niger Delta (MEND).

Nature of the contract: The deal is described as a renewal as Tompolo got a similar deal during the Goodluck Jonathan administration.

Why an ex-militant is getting the contract: The government and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Limited agreed to engage Tompolo to end illegal bunkering, illegal refining and oil theft in Niger-Delta communities.

It is a reversal of the initial stance which saw the cancellation of the contract months after President Buhari assumed office.

How much Tompolo is making: A source close to Tompolo told The Nation that the current deal is worth over N4billion monthly.

“Before the cancellation of his contract, the arrangements he put in place tackled illegal bunkering and increased production quota to over two million barrels per day.

“But the new government cancelled the contract, declared him wanted and he was later exonerated of all wrongdoings.

“They have realised the need to bring him back because currently, the country is losing over 500,000 barrels per day to illegal bunkering”, he said.

What you should know: The new deal was brokered by the Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva and top NNPC top officials, including the Group Executive Director, Upstream, Adokiye Tombomelye.

After the signing, Tompolo presided over a meeting in his Oporoza home in Gbaramatu Kingdom, Delta State, on Wednesday, August 17, 2022.

In attendance were ex-presidents of Ijaw Youths Council (IYC) Worldwide, Chris Ekiyor, Udengs Eradiri and Eric Omare

Others were priests of Egbesu, Ijaw religious organisation, led by Apostle Bodmas Kemepadei; leaders of Niger Delta youth groups, heads of cult groups.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Court sets date to hear Bola Tinubu certificate forgery suit

Court sets date to hear Bola Tinubu certificate forgery suit

Buhari govt awards Tompolo multi-billion pipeline protection contract

Buhari govt awards Tompolo multi-billion pipeline protection contract

LASU lecturer, Jide Jimoh becomes Professor of Journalism

LASU lecturer, Jide Jimoh becomes Professor of Journalism

Former PDP guber candidate dumps party to support Peter Obi

Former PDP guber candidate dumps party to support Peter Obi

We need to consult an oracle for anti-corruption in Nigeria – Reps member

We need to consult an oracle for anti-corruption in Nigeria – Reps member

No short shelf doses of COVID-19 vaccines in Nigeria — FG

No short shelf doses of COVID-19 vaccines in Nigeria — FG

Correctional Service trains 455 inmates on trades

Correctional Service trains 455 inmates on trades

YABATECH unveils N50 billion Endowment Fund Logo — Rector

YABATECH unveils N50 billion Endowment Fund Logo — Rector

Illegal detention: AGF, police to pay lady accused of spying for IPOB 60m

Illegal detention: AGF, police to pay lady accused of spying for IPOB 60m

Trending

Former Governor of Anambra state, Peter Obi (National Daily Newspaper)

Lagos Govt tackles Peter Obi over false claim about ASUU strike

Niger Republic denies receiving N1.15bn vehicle gift from FG

Niger Republic denies receiving N1.15bn vehicle gift from FG

Breaking: Electricity workers suspend strike after hours of blackout. [nigeriaelectricityhub]

BREAKING: Electricity workers suspend strike after hours of blackout

Chris Ngige.

Blackout: Ngige holds emergency meeting with electricity workers