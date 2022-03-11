Buhari felicitates Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi at 61

The president noted that the crown prince had demonstrated compassion to the Nigeria’s humanitarian needs and lending a helping hand to deal with the impacts of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

He also saluted the leadership and visionary foresight of the crown prince which, he said, had brought economic development and prosperity to the people of United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The president affirmed that this had made the Middle East country an important voice and strategic player in the regional and international sphere.

According to the president, the crown prince is also reckoned globally to have worked tirelessly to promote religious tolerance and harmony.

Buhari recounted that he had shared a number of special moments with His Highness over the years, which had further strengthened the relations between Nigeria and UAE.