RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari felicitates Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi at 61

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, on the occasion of his 61st birthday.

President Muhammadu Buhari meets with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi H.H. Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in Abu Dhabi, UAE [Twitter/NGRPresident]
President Muhammadu Buhari meets with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi H.H. Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in Abu Dhabi, UAE [Twitter/NGRPresident]

In a congratulatory message issued by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, on Friday in Abuja, the Nigerian leader recognised His Highness’ steadfast commitment to Nigeria’s economic development, peace and stability.

Recommended articles

The president noted that the crown prince had demonstrated compassion to the Nigeria’s humanitarian needs and lending a helping hand to deal with the impacts of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

He also saluted the leadership and visionary foresight of the crown prince which, he said, had brought economic development and prosperity to the people of United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The president affirmed that this had made the Middle East country an important voice and strategic player in the regional and international sphere.

According to the president, the crown prince is also reckoned globally to have worked tirelessly to promote religious tolerance and harmony.

Buhari recounted that he had shared a number of special moments with His Highness over the years, which had further strengthened the relations between Nigeria and UAE.

He, therefore, wished the crown prince more years of health and happiness, and prayed for the progress of both countries.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Panel orders NDLEA boss to produce Abba Kyari over missing persons' case

Panel orders NDLEA boss to produce Abba Kyari over missing persons' case

IGP bans use of unapproved uniforms by police officers

IGP bans use of unapproved uniforms by police officers

Ganduje suggests ways to address insecurity in Nigeria

Ganduje suggests ways to address insecurity in Nigeria

Buhari felicitates Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi at 61

Buhari felicitates Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi at 61

Ekweremadu joins Enugu governorship race after 19 years at Senate

Ekweremadu joins Enugu governorship race after 19 years at Senate

Nigeria, 31 nations deploy warships, helicopters for joint military exercise

Nigeria, 31 nations deploy warships, helicopters for joint military exercise

NURTW saga: Lagos Assembly urges implementation of parking policy

NURTW saga: Lagos Assembly urges implementation of parking policy

National Convention: We didn't breach any law, APC replies INEC

National Convention: We didn't breach any law, APC replies INEC

Ekiti govt distributes 2,500 free JAMB forms to students

Ekiti govt distributes 2,500 free JAMB forms to students

Trending

Sanwo-Olu explains why BRT bus boarded by slain Bamise had no CCTV camera

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu. (Guardian)

Extradition: Former AIG advises FG to strengthen security around Abba Kyari to prevent elimination

Abba Kyari and his men (Premium Times)

FG says Nigerian volunteers won’t be allowed to fight in Ukraine

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama. [Twitter/@GeoffreyOnyeama]

DIG Joseph Egbunike slumps, dies in Abuja

DIG Joseph Egbunike slumps, dies in Abuja, (Punch)