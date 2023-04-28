Buhari extends tenure of NIS Comptroller General
Jere will remain in office till May 29, 2023.
Recommended articles
A statement issued in Abuja on Friday by NIS Spokesman, Mr Tony Akuneme, said Jere would remain in office till May 29.
Akuneme said that the approval was contained in a letter signed by the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari.
According to him, Jere has since resumed duties at the Service Headquarters.
ADVERTISEMENT
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that before the extension, the CG NIS tenure had ended on April 24.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
Buhari extends tenure of NIS Comptroller General
NNPP tells Ganduje to stop sabotaging transition process in Kano
PDP tells international community to impose travel ban on Buhari after May 29
Buhari celebrates Mike Adenuga at 70
Sudan War: Nigerians among 7000 people stranded at Egyptian borders
Tinubu, Buhari pray together at Aso Rock
Osinbajo arrives in Nairobi for Mo Ibrahim forum
Plateau governor-elect commiserates with victims of tanker explosion
BREAKING: FG declares Monday public holiday for Workers Day
Pulse Sports
Cristiano Ronaldo disappoints Al-Wehda star with 'contemptuous' behaviour
Osimhen's entourage denies PSG agreement
Oshoala through to Women's Champions League final as Barcelona edge Chelsea on aggregate
Tatum and Brown propel Boston Celtics past Atlanta Hawks to 2nd round
Rasheedat Ajibade teams up Torres, Griezmann at Atletico Madrid's 120-year anniversary celebration
Israel Adesanya vows to beat South African Dricus du Plessis until he turns black
ADVERTISEMENT