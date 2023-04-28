The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari extends tenure of NIS Comptroller General

News Agency Of Nigeria

Jere will remain in office till May 29, 2023.

The Comptroller General, Nigerian Immigration service (NIS), Mr Isah Jere. (SaharaReporters)
The Comptroller General, Nigerian Immigration service (NIS), Mr Isah Jere. (SaharaReporters)

Recommended articles

A statement issued in Abuja on Friday by NIS Spokesman, Mr Tony Akuneme, said Jere would remain in office till May 29.

Akuneme said that the approval was contained in a letter signed by the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari.

According to him, Jere has since resumed duties at the Service Headquarters.

ADVERTISEMENT

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that before the extension, the CG NIS tenure had ended on April 24.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Buhari extends tenure of NIS Comptroller General

Buhari extends tenure of NIS Comptroller General

NNPP tells Ganduje to stop sabotaging transition process in Kano

NNPP tells Ganduje to stop sabotaging transition process in Kano

PDP tells international community to impose travel ban on Buhari after May 29

PDP tells international community to impose travel ban on Buhari after May 29

Buhari celebrates Mike Adenuga at 70

Buhari celebrates Mike Adenuga at 70

Sudan War: Nigerians among 7000 people stranded at Egyptian borders

Sudan War: Nigerians among 7000 people stranded at Egyptian borders

Tinubu, Buhari pray together at Aso Rock

Tinubu, Buhari pray together at Aso Rock

Osinbajo arrives in Nairobi for Mo Ibrahim forum

Osinbajo arrives in Nairobi for Mo Ibrahim forum

Plateau governor-elect commiserates with victims of tanker explosion

Plateau governor-elect commiserates with victims of tanker explosion

BREAKING: FG declares Monday public holiday for Workers Day

BREAKING: FG declares Monday public holiday for Workers Day

Pulse Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo disappoints Al-Wehda star with 'contemptuous' behaviour

Cristiano Ronaldo disappoints Al-Wehda star with 'contemptuous' behaviour

Osimhen's entourage denies PSG agreement

Osimhen's entourage denies PSG agreement

Oshoala through to Women's Champions League final as Barcelona edge Chelsea on aggregate

Oshoala through to Women's Champions League final as Barcelona edge Chelsea on aggregate

Tatum and Brown propel Boston Celtics past Atlanta Hawks to 2nd round

Tatum and Brown propel Boston Celtics past Atlanta Hawks to 2nd round

Rasheedat Ajibade teams up Torres, Griezmann at Atletico Madrid's 120-year anniversary celebration

Rasheedat Ajibade teams up Torres, Griezmann at Atletico Madrid's 120-year anniversary celebration

Israel Adesanya vows to beat South African Dricus du Plessis until he turns black

Israel Adesanya vows to beat South African Dricus du Plessis until he turns black

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nurses, midwives lament exclusion from 40% pay rise for FG workers.

Nurses, midwives lament exclusion from 40% pay rise for FG workers

Muslim Twitter excited over video of Igbo Muslims at Enugu Eid ground.

Muslim Twitter excited over video of Igbo Muslims at Enugu Eid ground

MultiChoice head office. (PremiumTimes)

NANS gives MultiChoice 7 days to reverse DStv, GOtv subscription rates

Femi Fani-Kayode [Facebook/Femi Fani-Kayode]

Court transfers Fani-Kayode's ₦‎4.6 billion fraud trial from Lagos to Abuja