Buhari delivers speech on corruption at the Peace Forum in France

President Buhari, on Sunday, November 11, 2018, delivered a speech on Illicit Financial Flows & Corruption at the ongoing Peace Forum in France.
This was made known via the presidency’s Twitter handle @NGRPresident.
President Buhari delivering his speech at the Peace Forum in France (Twitter/@NGRPresident)
The President's address titled: Illicit Financial Flows & Corruption: The Challenge of Global Governance was delivered at the opening ceremony of the event.
The Peace Forum will hold from November 11 – November 13, 2018.
