Buhari delivers speech on corruption at the Peace Forum in France

Buhari delivers speech on corruption at the Peace Forum in France [PHOTOS]

This was made known via the presidency’s Twitter handle on Sunday.

  • Published:
Buhari delivers speech on corruption at the Peace Forum in France

President Buhari delivering his speech at the Peace Forum in France

(witter/@NGRPresident)

President Buhari, on Sunday, November 11, 2018, delivered a speech on Illicit Financial Flows & Corruption at the ongoing Peace Forum in France.

This was made known via the presidency’s Twitter handle @NGRPresident.

President Buhari delivering his speech at the Peace Forum in France (Twitter/@NGRPresident)

President Buhari at the Peace Forum in France (Twitter/@NGRPresident)

play President Buhari at the Peace Forum in France (Twitter/@NGRPresident)

 

The President's address titled: Illicit Financial Flows & Corruption: The Challenge of Global Governance was delivered at the opening ceremony of the event.

play President Buhari delivering his speech at the Peace Forum in France (Twitter/@NGRPresident)

play President Buhari at the Peace Forum in France (Twitter/@NGRPresident)

play President Buhari at the Peace Forum in France (Twitter/@NGRPresident )

 

The Peace Forum will hold from November 11 – November 13, 2018.

More details later.

