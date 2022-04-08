The president, in a statement on Friday by his media aide, Malam Garba Shehu, joined fellow countrymen in praying for the repose of the deceased.
Buhari consoles Jonathan over death of 2 aides in road crash
President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with former President Goodluck Jonathan on the demise of his two personal staff in a road accident.
He urged the families of the victims to see their demise as a sacrifice for the nation.
Buhari expressed gratitude to God for having Jonathan escape unhurt from the accident.
He, therefore, urged the former president not to be distracted from his frequent local and international travels which are linked to peace building at home and abroad.
