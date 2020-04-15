The president’s congratulatory message was conveyed via a statement by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Wednesday.

In the congratulatory letter, dated April 14, 2020, to Mr Johnson, President Buhari said he received “with great relief the news of your discharge from hospital after being successfully treated for COVID-19”.

The Nigerian leader, who expressed delight on behalf of his family and the government and people of Nigeria, at the Prime Minister’s recovery, said:

“We all join you in appreciating the wonderful staff at both the hospital and the NHS who worked round the clock to look after you and those afflicted by COVID-19.”

Buhari also wished the Prime Minister “full recovery and good health in the coming days”.