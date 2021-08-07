RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari congratulates Labour Minister, Chris Ngige at 69

Buhari wished Ngige greater health, strength and sound mind.

President Muhammadu Buhari, has extended best wishes to Labour and Employment Minister, Dr Chris Ngige, as he turned 69 on Aug. 8, 2021.

This is contained in a congratulatory message by the President’s Spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, on Saturday in Abuja.

The president joined the medical profession, labour community, the legislature and people of Anambra to salute Ngige for his selfless stewardship to community, state, country and humanity.

Buhari wished Ngige, who had at various times, served as senator and governor of Anambra, greater health, strength and sound mind.

The president, who also noted Ngige’s efforts as he interfaced between government and the organised labour, working for industrial harmony, wished him well in all his endeavours.

