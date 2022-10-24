RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari congratulates Chinese leader on re-election

News Agency Of Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Chinese leader, President Xi Jinping, on his historic re-election for a third term as leader of the Communist Party of China.

The President’s congratulatory message is contained in a statement issued by Malam Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity on Monday in Abuja.

Buhari said “I hope your re-election would pave the way for deeper and enduring partnership and strategic cooperation that would be mutually beneficial to our two countries.

“I believe that the development of infrastructure, such as railways, dams and roads construction, power generating plants, as well as trade exchanges would receive strong boost.”

