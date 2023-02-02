ADVERTISEMENT
Buhari congratulates Arise News on 10th anniversary

News Agency Of Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the owners and management of Arise News Channel on the 10th anniversary of the organisation.

President Muhammadu Buhari and Arise TV owner, Nduka Obaigbena.
I pay my respect to Arise News on this historic occasion, marking a proud chapter in the development of broadcasting in the country.

”I urge you to not just give news but also mould the thinking of our people to appreciate the positive developments brought about, under the aegis of the Change Agenda of our administration.

”The media should continue to lead the way in transforming the society,” he added.

