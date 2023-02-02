Buhari congratulates Arise News on 10th anniversary
President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the owners and management of Arise News Channel on the 10th anniversary of the organisation.
ADVERTISEMENT
Recommended articles
“I pay my respect to Arise News on this historic occasion, marking a proud chapter in the development of broadcasting in the country.
”I urge you to not just give news but also mould the thinking of our people to appreciate the positive developments brought about, under the aegis of the Change Agenda of our administration.
”The media should continue to lead the way in transforming the society,” he added.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
TAFTA: Providing world-class creative education to thousands of Nigerian youth
How fragile border fuels terrorism, economic sabotage - Buhari
Omo-Agege will end farmers, herder clashes in Delta – APC Chieftain
PoS operators increase charges to 10% as Naira scarcity persists
FG to launch 24/7 citizen’s desk for diaspora response - Minister
Buhari congratulates Arise News on 10th anniversary
NNPCL, Daewoo sign contract for quick repair of Kaduna Refinery
4 rescued as building collapses in Gwarinpa Estate
Court dissolves Ganduje's daughter 16-yr-old marriage, orders return of dowry
ADVERTISEMENT