Buhari confers public service awards on ex-President, Jonathan, Wike, others

To be eligible, the recipient must be a living public official or a private a citizen excelling consistently in a given sphere of influence, in good character standing and must also be at the forefront of service and innovation.

The individual must show an act of public service beyond the acts of their given mandate in endowing their society positively.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Senate President Ahmad Lawan; Speaker House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila and service chiefs were among those honoured with various awards for their services.

NAN reports that 16 state governors including Nyesom Wike (Rivers); Yahaya Bello (Kogi); Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi); Dapo Abiodun (Ogun); Dave Umahi (Ebonyi); Babagana Zulum (Borno)and Bala Mohammed (Bauchi).