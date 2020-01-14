In his reaction after receiving the news of the death, President Buhari said, “it is with a heavy heart and grief that I received the news of the death of your devoted wife, Hajiya Aishatu.”

Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, in a statement in Abuja, quoted the president to have said the late Aisha “was an exemplary woman and a devoted mother whose virtues should be a fountain of inspiration to all members of the family.”

ALSO READ: Supreme Court sacks Ihedioha as Imo Governor, hands victory to Hope Uzodinma

While expressing his sympathy to the family, President Buhari prayed to God to forgive the soul of the deceased and grant her eternal bliss in paradise.