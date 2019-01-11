The Special Adviser on Media ans Publicity to the President, Mr Femi Adesina, made this known in a statement in Abuja on Friday

President Buhari also commiserated with the family of Atilade and members of the National Association of Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners (NANTMP) as they mourn the demise of their loved one and pacesetter in alternative medicine.

Buhari believed that the doggedness, vision and strength of character of the late Archbishop inspired those who came in direct contact with him.

While acknowledging Atilade’s dedication and commitment to the service of humanity, the President affirmed that the cleric would be fondly remembered for his landmark contributions to the evolution of traditional medicine and for spirited advocacy for practitioners to be legally recognized in the country.

The President prayed almighty God to comfort all who mourned the late cleric and grant the soul of the departed eternal repose.