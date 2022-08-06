RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari condoles with Bongos Ikwue on passing of wife, Josephine Ifeyinwa

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined the entertainment industry, particularly artistes and musicians, in commiserating with ace instrumentalist, singer and songwriter, Bongos Ikwue, who lost his wife, Josephine Ifeyinwa, 73.

Muhammadu Buhari. [Premium Times]
Muhammadu Buhari. [Premium Times]

In a condolence message by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, on Friday in Abuja, Buhari condoled with family members, friends, Catholic Women Organisation, International Association of Lions Clubs and associates of the matriarch of Bongos-Ikwue’s family.

Recommended articles

The deceased hailed from the Ijeh Royal family in Issele –Uku Town in Delta, but by providence shared most of her life with the Benue-born musician.

The president noted the deceased’s dedication to the service of humanity, and dedication to Church.

He also lauded her for supporting the poor and needy across the country, especially prisoners, whom she regularly visited to pray with, counsel and guide on the fear of God, and provided support for the people awaiting trial, and their families.

Buhari affirmed that her contributions to stability of her family, sense of duty in community development, and love for God will always be remembered.

The president prayed that the Almighty God would comfort the renowned musician and his family, and grant the wife and mother a peaceful rest.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Abiodun was rigged into office in 2019, he must be removed - Amosun

Abiodun was rigged into office in 2019, he must be removed - Amosun

Tafa Balogun’s death painful, big loss to Ila-Orangun – Chairman

Tafa Balogun’s death painful, big loss to Ila-Orangun – Chairman

Buhari condoles with Bongos Ikwue on passing of wife, Josephine Ifeyinwa

Buhari condoles with Bongos Ikwue on passing of wife, Josephine Ifeyinwa

Nigerian Navy rescues 2 drowning Ghanaian fishermen

Nigerian Navy rescues 2 drowning Ghanaian fishermen

Terrorist threats: No reason to panic, Sanwo-Olu assures Lagos residents

Terrorist threats: No reason to panic, Sanwo-Olu assures Lagos residents

Kano Emir leads special prayers against insecurity in Nigeria

Kano Emir leads special prayers against insecurity in Nigeria

Troops arrest 7 bandits, kidnappers, rescue 2 victims

Troops arrest 7 bandits, kidnappers, rescue 2 victims

I'll kneel down for ASUU if that would make them call off strike, Keyamo

I'll kneel down for ASUU if that would make them call off strike, Keyamo

15 deregistered parties donate campaign structures across 777 LGAs to Obi

15 deregistered parties donate campaign structures across 777 LGAs to Obi

Trending

Rufai Oseni (Paragon Page)

Lagos Govt vows to punish Arise TV presenter for driving on BRT lane

Anxiety in Ogun as DSS arrests top Boko Haram member

Anxiety in Ogun as DSS arrests top Boko Haram member

President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria

Why we bought N1.15bn vehicles for Niger Republic - FG

Officers of the Nigerian police. (Pulse)

Police urge Lagosians to be vigilant as terrorists infiltrate South