Owolabi was killed on Monday, July 22, 2019 during a protest by Shiites members otherwise known a Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) in Abuja.

President Buhari, who was represented by the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, sympathized with the family, saying that the loss would never be forgotten.

According to reports by NAN, during the condolence visit, the Vice President engaged the father of the deceased, Owolabi Ayo in a heart-to-heart discussion.

Addressing Journalists during the condolence, the Director-General, National Youths Service Corps (NYSC), Brig.-Gen. Shu’aibu Ibrahim, described last Monday as a very sad day for the NYSC family.

“Actually, last Monday was a very sad day for the NYSC family and for the Vice President to come on behalf of the President on condolence with the family is an indication that the Federal Government really cares for the NYSC.

“And the welfare of the NYSC is paramount to the Federal Government, we appreciate it and I can assure you that we have learnt a lesson from what had happened.

“As you can see, the corps members are very proud of the Federal Government for the President to come to this house, this indicated that Precious Owolabi is a hero, he died in the service of our country.”

NAN reports that the Vice President was accompanied by Gov. Nasiru el-Rufai of Kaduna State, Council Chairmen of Zaria, Sabongari and Kudan Local government Areas.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government’s request for the proscription of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria has been granted by a Federal High Court in Abuja on Friday.

Justice Nkeonye Maha issued the order in a ruling in which she also designated the activities of the Shiite organisation in any part of Nigeria “as acts of terrorism and illegality”.