Buhari condemns killing of Greenfield University students, vows to continue fighting bandits

Buhari describes the recurring kidnappings and killings in Kaduna as barbaric terror attacks.

President Muhammadu Buhari commiserates with families of Greenfield students killed by bandits in Kaduna. (WuzupNigeria)
President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the killing of three Greenfield University students, who were recently kidnapped by bandits in Kaduna state.

The bodies of the students were found in Kwanan Bature village, a location close to the university, on Friday, April 23, 2021.

Reacting to this, President Buhari in a statement described the killing as tragic.

The president tweeted, "The killing of three of the students kidnapped at Greenfield University, Kaduna, is tragic and condemnable. Three young Nigerians cut down by in their prime, by evil people. My thoughts are with their families in this time of grief. May their souls Rest In Peace."

While commiserating with families of the victims, the president condemned the spate of insecurity in Kaduna, describing the recurring kidnappings and killings in the state as barbaric terror attacks

