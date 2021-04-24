Buhari condemns killing of Greenfield University students, vows to continue fighting bandits

The bodies of the students were found in Kwanan Bature village, a location close to the university, on Friday, April 23, 2021.

Reacting to this, President Buhari in a statement described the killing as tragic.

The president tweeted, "The killing of three of the students kidnapped at Greenfield University, Kaduna, is tragic and condemnable. Three young Nigerians cut down by in their prime, by evil people. My thoughts are with their families in this time of grief. May their souls Rest In Peace."