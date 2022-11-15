RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari condemns killing of Eze Ignitus Asor, others, directs investigation

News Agency Of Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the heinous killing of Eze Ignitus Asor, the traditional ruler of the Obudi-Agwa community in Oguta Local Government Area of Imo and others.

In a statement by his media aide, Malam Garba Shehu, on Tuesday in Abuja, the president directed security agencies in the State to thoroughly investigate the dastardly act.

He also urged them to ensure that the perpetrators face the full wrath of the law.

While commiserating with family, friends, the Obudi-Agwa community, as well as all those affected by the attacks, the President prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured.

Buhari acknowledged the spirited efforts by the Imo Government aimed at improving the security situation.

He, therefore, encouraged all Imo residents and citizens to robustly support the collective efforts of state actors and members of the local community to keep everyone safe.

Buhari condemns killing of Eze Ignitus Asor, others, directs investigation

