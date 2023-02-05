Buhari condemns killing of 41 vigilantes by Katsina terrorists
President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday condemned the attack on vigilantes at Yargoje Forest in Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State, where many lives were lost.
ADVERTISEMENT
Recommended articles
In a statement issued by his media aide, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja, the president paid tributes to the vigilantes and their family members.
He said the sacrifices of the brave men who were working to prevent and punish crime in their communities would not be forgotten.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families in this difficult period. May Allah repose the souls of the deceased,’’ the president said.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
Don't let bullion vans determine election result - Atiku urges voters
How I confronted insurgency as COAS – Buratai
Buhari condemns killing of 41 vigilantes by Katsina terrorists
Jigawa Governor appoints Sunusi as new Emir of Dutse
NDLEA intercepts Europe-bound Cocaine, others at Lagos airport
NDLEA seizes over 2 tons of drugs; arrests teacher, others in 8 states
FCT residents accuse banks officials of hoarding, selling cash
Heat wave: Experts proffer solutions to prevent diseases
There is a plot to assassinate Atiku - IPOB raises alarm
ADVERTISEMENT