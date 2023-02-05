ADVERTISEMENT
Buhari condemns killing of 41 vigilantes by Katsina terrorists

News Agency Of Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday condemned the attack on vigilantes at Yargoje Forest in Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State, where many lives were lost.

President Muhammadu Buhari.
In a statement issued by his media aide, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja, the president paid tributes to the vigilantes and their family members.

He said the sacrifices of the brave men who were working to prevent and punish crime in their communities would not be forgotten.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families in this difficult period. May Allah repose the souls of the deceased,’’ the president said.

