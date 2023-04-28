The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari celebrates Mike Adenuga at 70

News Agency Of Nigeria

Buhari affirmed the impact of Adenuga’s visionary leadership on Nigeria’s economy.

Mike Adenuga clocks 70. (Punch)
Mike Adenuga clocks 70. (Punch)

Recommended articles

The president, in a statement by his media aide, Mr Femi Adesina on Friday in Abuja, saluted the entrepreneur, ”whose charity and goodwill continue to inspire, attracting local and global recognitions, including three national honours, OON, CON and GCON.”

Buhari affirmed the impact of Adenuga’s visionary leadership on Nigeria’s economy, setting the pace for investments in oil and gas, telecoms, real estate, banking, construction and hospitality.

He also lauded him for making remarkable presence in supporting entertainment, sports and African culture, within and outside the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

The President extolled the philanthropist for his courage, humility and dedication to nation-building.

He also commended him for always placing the interest of the nation first, and welfare of the people, by ensuring that all his ventures and investments upheld human values of empathy, appreciation, trust and respect.

According to the President, the numerous national and global awards are well deserved, including the highest individual honour for a private citizen in Nigeria, GCON, and many others of high note like “The Companion of the Star of Ghana’’ from Ghana.

Adenuga was also honoured with the rank of “Commander of the Legion of Honour’’ by French President, Emmanuel Macron.

The President prayed that Adenuga, who is Otunba Apesin of Ijebu-land, would continue to grow in health, strength, and sound mind.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Buhari celebrates Mike Adenuga at 70

Buhari celebrates Mike Adenuga at 70

Sudan War: Nigerians among 7000 people stranded at Egyptian borders

Sudan War: Nigerians among 7000 people stranded at Egyptian borders

Tinubu, Buhari pray together at Aso Rock

Tinubu, Buhari pray together at Aso Rock

Osinbajo arrives in Nairobi for Mo Ibrahim forum

Osinbajo arrives in Nairobi for Mo Ibrahim forum

Plateau governor-elect commiserates with victims of tanker explosion

Plateau governor-elect commiserates with victims of tanker explosion

BREAKING: FG declares Monday public holiday for Workers Day

BREAKING: FG declares Monday public holiday for Workers Day

Fuel subsidy removal in Nigeria to proceed despite reports of suspension

Fuel subsidy removal in Nigeria to proceed despite reports of suspension

She is like my daughter – Obasanjo felicitates Oby Ezekwesili

She is like my daughter – Obasanjo felicitates Oby Ezekwesili

'13 burnt beyond recognition' in Jos tanker explosion

'13 burnt beyond recognition' in Jos tanker explosion

Pulse Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo disappoints Al-Wehda star with 'contemptuous' behaviour

Cristiano Ronaldo disappoints Al-Wehda star with 'contemptuous' behaviour

Osimhen's entourage denies PSG agreement

Osimhen's entourage denies PSG agreement

Oshoala through to Women's Champions League final as Barcelona edge Chelsea on aggregate

Oshoala through to Women's Champions League final as Barcelona edge Chelsea on aggregate

Tatum and Brown propel Boston Celtics past Atlanta Hawks to 2nd round

Tatum and Brown propel Boston Celtics past Atlanta Hawks to 2nd round

Rasheedat Ajibade teams up Torres, Griezmann at Atletico Madrid's 120-year anniversary celebration

Rasheedat Ajibade teams up Torres, Griezmann at Atletico Madrid's 120-year anniversary celebration

Israel Adesanya vows to beat South African Dricus du Plessis until he turns black

Israel Adesanya vows to beat South African Dricus du Plessis until he turns black

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nurses, midwives lament exclusion from 40% pay rise for FG workers.

Nurses, midwives lament exclusion from 40% pay rise for FG workers

Muslim Twitter excited over video of Igbo Muslims at Enugu Eid ground.

Muslim Twitter excited over video of Igbo Muslims at Enugu Eid ground

MultiChoice head office. (PremiumTimes)

NANS gives MultiChoice 7 days to reverse DStv, GOtv subscription rates

Femi Fani-Kayode [Facebook/Femi Fani-Kayode]

Court transfers Fani-Kayode's ₦‎4.6 billion fraud trial from Lagos to Abuja