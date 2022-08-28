RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari calls global attention to Pakistan floods

News Agency Of Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended sympathies for the sea-like flooding of Pakistan, the worst natural disaster in the country’s history.

President Muhammadu Buhari (TheNation)

Floods have damaged half-a-million homes, affecting about 30 million people, killing above 1,000.

The floods have washed away hundreds of roads, bridges and other infrastructure.

According to the Nigerian leader, Pakistan and its population are in the thoughts and prayers of Nigerians as they confront this humanitarian disaster of epic proportions.

He appealed to the United Nations and other Aid Agencies to take urgent steps to assist people without shelter and food as well as the millions who required urgent humanitarian relief.

