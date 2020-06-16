President Muhammadu Buhari has appealed to residents in Katsina State to stop taking to the streets to protest because it could distract military operations to end insecurity in the area.

Katsina, the president's home state, is one of the flashpoints of violence that has lingered especially in the northern part of the country for years, with bandits wreaking havoc that has claimed hundreds of lives.

There have recently been many protests by residents in the state who have called on the president to put an end to killings in their communities.

A poster of the president was set on fire during one of such protests.

In a statement issued by the presidency on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, President Buhari assured them that the nation's Armed Forces are capable of bringing the situation under control.

He said the military has a strong track record of quelling crises once given enough time and pleaded for patience from residents.

"Nigeria's military has displayed its capabilities in the past and will show it again by dealing with the current challenges," he said.

Buhari, 77, noted that there's a joint military and police operation currently underway that specifically targets areas populated by bandits in Niger, Kaduna, Katsina, Zamfara, and Sokoto.

He said surveillance of the areas will be improved, with more night vision aircrafts already deployed for Operation Accord, which kicked off three weeks ago.

The president called for residents in Katsina to support the ongoing operations in the state and sympathised with those who are bereaved, injured and lost properties.