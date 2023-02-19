Buhari begs for more patience, re-endorses Tinubu amid naira crisis

The President's appeal for more patience comes amid growing nationwide anger and frustration over Nigerians inability to access the new naira notes to enable them carry out their daily transactions.

Reacting to the development, Buhari in a video recording on Sunday, February 19, 2023, said he is fully aware of the hardship that the currency swap has caused while insisting that the policy was intentioned to improve Nigeria's economy.

This was disclosed by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on media and publicity, Garba Shehu, in a statement on Sunday titled ‘In a video to sway voters for Tinubu President Buhari vows end to current hardship.’

In the video recording from Ethiopia where he attended the just-concluded African Union summit, the President said, “I am fully aware of the current hardship being faced as a result of some policies meant to bring overall improvement to the country. I'm appealing to you to exercise further patience as we take measures to ease these hardships. God willing,there is light at the end of the tunnel.”

He also reaffirmed his support for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, who he described as a reliable individual that will build on his administration's achievements.

Buhari also thanked Nigerians for voting him as president for two terms and urged them to accord the APC torchbearer the same support in the forthcoming election.

He sadi: "He is reliable and I know he will build on our achievements.”

“I am not a contestant in this election, but my party, the All Progressives Congress, has a candidate in the person of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“As I mentioned before, Tinubu is a true believer in Nigeria, who loves the people and the development of our country.