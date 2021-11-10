Buhari assures France of cooperation to dismantle international criminal networks

Mr Femi Adesina, the President’s media aide, said in a statement in Abuja, that Buhari stated this at a working lunch at Palais Elysee in Paris, France, on Wednesday.

President Buhari said the visit of President Macron to Nigeria in 2018 had yielded fruits in renewed interest for entrepreneurship beyond local borders, with more businesses expanding their reach and scope in France, particularly with the establishment of France-Nigeria Investment Club.

He said: “On the business front, we welcome the personal efforts of President Macron to strengthen ties between Nigerian and French corporations. It was during your visit to Lagos in 2018 that the France-Nigeria Investment Club was established.

“You were also instrumental to the establishment of the France-Nigeria Business Council more recently in June 2021.

”These efforts have brought together some of the largest corporations in Nigeria and France and the stage is set for expanded engagement by entrepreneurs in both countries.”

The president affirmed that the French government had continued to share the vision of promoting stronger ties in health, education and security.

“On security, we commend France for its strong commitment to peace and security in the Sahel and the Lake Chad region.

”This has contributed significantly to the fight against terrorism and extremism in the region.

“Irregular migration and human trafficking are issues of concern to both Nigeria and France. Transnational criminal networks operating in Africa and Europe are exploiting the vulnerable in the most dehumanising ways.

”We are committed to working with the relevant French authorities to dismantle these networks.

“Nigeria and France have a wide scope to expand and deepen their relations. This effort would be aided by closer engagement at the ministerial level,” he added.

President Buhari appreciated the French President for his support in improving bilateral relations with Nigeria.

“Mr. President, we are determined to take steps to further strengthen our bilateral relations and we look forward to working closely with the French government on this.

“France is a major development partner for Nigeria and we truly appreciate this. The contributions of the Agence France de Developpment (AFD) to development projects across Nigeria have been well documented.

”These projects are making a significant difference in communities across Nigeria.

“We welcome the collaboration of Campus France with Nigerian tertiary institutions.

”This is expanding the scope of Nigeria-France relations into the education sector and improving people – people contact especially among young Nigerian and French citizens,” the president noted.

President Buhari acknowledged that the French government had also played a key role in ameliorating the challenge posed by COVID-19 since 2020, donating 10 million doses of vaccines to Africa, with more than 500,000 sent to Nigeria.

“France has played a vital role in the fight against COVID-19 in Africa. We appreciate the donation of 10 million doses of Astrazeneca and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines to the African Union by the French government.

“We acknowledge, with profound gratitude, the donation of over 500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines we have received from France.

”This has gone a long way to support our national vaccination drive, a critical aspect of our fight against COVID-19,” he added.

The Nigerian leader added that Nigeria and France had wide scope to expand and deepen their relations,

”This effort would be aided by closer engagement at the ministerial level. We should therefore work towards more high-level official visits,” he said.

President Buhari thanked the French leader for hosting the delegation.

“My visit to France is coming at a time we have decided to hold the very first Nigeria International Partnership Forum, which is taking place here in Paris.

“We see the Forum as a strategic step towards strengthening ties between Nigeria and France. I thank President Macron for the support of the French government for the Forum.

“I am pleased with the cordial bilateral relations between Nigeria and France, which have grown deeper over the years with closer cooperation in political, economic, security and socio-cultural matters.”

In his remarks, the French President said there is a growing need for stronger partnership on security in the West Coast, taking into consideration threats in the Sahel.

Macron also urged more enabling environment for businesses to thrive, including smaller companies in France that want to stretch their markets into Nigeria.