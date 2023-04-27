Buhari kits up in military uniform as he attends Army's presentation of new colours

The president, who was accompanied by his Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari arrived at Eagle Square, the venue of the event at about 10:18 am on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

Buhari, dressed in the ceremonial military uniform will unveil 28 out of the 81 national and regimental colours for the newly established and operationalised units and retired unit colours of the Nigerian Army.

According to Daily Trust, the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor; the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao; Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo, Senate President Ahmad Lawan, and the Inspector-General of Police Usman Baba are all in attendance.

Ahead of the event, the Army’s Director of Public Relations, Onyema Nwachukwu said that the last trooping and presentation of Colours Parade for the army units was conducted in 2007.

He explained that colours were usually retired after 10 years of service.