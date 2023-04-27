The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari kits up in military uniform as he attends Army's presentation of new colours

Bayo Wahab

The last trooping and presentation of Colours Parade for the army units was conducted in 2007.

President Muhammadu Buhari arrives Nigerian Army Parade In Military Uniform in Abuja. (Daily TRUST)
President Muhammadu Buhari arrives Nigerian Army Parade In Military Uniform in Abuja. (Daily TRUST)

Recommended articles

The president, who was accompanied by his Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari arrived at Eagle Square, the venue of the event at about 10:18 am on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

Buhari, dressed in the ceremonial military uniform will unveil 28 out of the 81 national and regimental colours for the newly established and operationalised units and retired unit colours of the Nigerian Army.

According to Daily Trust, the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor; the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao; Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo, Senate President Ahmad Lawan, and the Inspector-General of Police Usman Baba are all in attendance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ahead of the event, the Army’s Director of Public Relations, Onyema Nwachukwu said that the last trooping and presentation of Colours Parade for the army units was conducted in 2007.

He explained that colours were usually retired after 10 years of service.

He said that the colours in the Nigerian Army deserved retirement because most of the colours have been used in multiple operations in various geopolitical zones of the country as well as foreign countries,

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu will make Nigeria economic capital of Africa – Traditional ruler

Tinubu will make Nigeria economic capital of Africa – Traditional ruler

I am in shock over murder of APGA chieftain — Nweke

I am in shock over murder of APGA chieftain — Nweke

Landlord docked for alleged forceful eviction of tenant

Landlord docked for alleged forceful eviction of tenant

Buhari kits up in military uniform as he attends Army's presentation of new colours

Buhari kits up in military uniform as he attends Army's presentation of new colours

Gov. Diri swears-in new JSC members

Gov. Diri swears-in new JSC members

Governors to meet Buhari on new revenue formula presentation to NASS

Governors to meet Buhari on new revenue formula presentation to NASS

UNN frowns at lecturers, students initiating sex for grades

UNN frowns at lecturers, students initiating sex for grades

Atiku complains to tribunal about Tinubu's secret Guinean citizenship

Atiku complains to tribunal about Tinubu's secret Guinean citizenship

Muhammad Sanusi II SDG Challenge: Application for cohort 3 is now open

Muhammad Sanusi II SDG Challenge: Application for cohort 3 is now open

Pulse Sports

Mikel Arteta admits Arsenal won’t give up on title race

Mikel Arteta admits Arsenal won’t give up on title race

Manchester City vs Arsenal: 5 mistakes Arteta made that cost Gunners the game

Manchester City vs Arsenal: 5 mistakes Arteta made that cost Gunners the game

Jimmy Butler, Adebayo inspire Miami Heat to knockout Giannis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee Bucks

Jimmy Butler, Adebayo inspire Miami Heat to knockout Giannis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee Bucks

Steph Curry leads Warriors to beat Kings, take series lead

Steph Curry leads Warriors to beat Kings, take series lead

Chelsea give reasons for Mauricio Pochettino appointment after Graham Potter disaster

Chelsea give reasons for Mauricio Pochettino appointment after Graham Potter disaster

Al Ahly favorites as BAL set to resume with Nile Conference in Egypt

Al Ahly favorites as BAL set to resume with Nile Conference in Egypt

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nurses, midwives lament exclusion from 40% pay rise for FG workers.

Nurses, midwives lament exclusion from 40% pay rise for FG workers

Muslim Twitter excited over video of Igbo Muslims at Enugu Eid ground.

Muslim Twitter excited over video of Igbo Muslims at Enugu Eid ground

MultiChoice head office. (PremiumTimes)

NANS gives MultiChoice 7 days to reverse DStv, GOtv subscription rates

Femi Fani-Kayode [Facebook/Femi Fani-Kayode]

Court transfers Fani-Kayode's ₦‎4.6 billion fraud trial from Lagos to Abuja