Buhari arrives Nasarawa for Tinubu's rally, project commissioning

News Agency Of Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived in Lafia, the capital of Nasarawa State to inaugurate Federal Government projects including the Agricultural Machinery and Equipment Development Institute (AMEDI) Lafia.

President Muhammadu Buhari and APC National Leader, Bola Tinubu
The project is as also aimed at making the nation self-sufficient in food production as well as creating more sustainable jobs for Nigeria’s teeming youths.

AMEDI, a multi-billion Naira product of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), is equipped with modern laboratories and machines for mechanised farming and agricultural development in the country.

The Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive of NASENI, Prof. Muhammed Haruna, who spoke to State House correspondents, expressed optimism that AMEDI would assist Federal Government’s plans to promote food security in the country.

According to Haruna, similar centres will soon be inaugurated within the lifetime of the Buhari administration across the country.

The Nigerian leader is also expected to inaugurate the newly constructed Federal Secretariat, Lafia and visit the Emir’s Palace in Lafia before attending the campaign rally of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the Lafia Stadium.

NAN reports that the president is expected back in Abuja immediately after the political rally where the presidential, gubernatorial and other candidates of the APC would be endorsed and presented to the electorate by the president.

